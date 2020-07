Amenities

Fresh and bright, two bedrooms, two baths, wood-burning fireplace, double carport, & a fenced yard with decorative stone and patio. New flooring being put in. Master suite has huge bathroom with double vanities. Stacked washer & dryer provided. Close to wonderful schools, Martin High School & Young Junior High, and walking distance to Little Elementary school. Easy access to IH20 for commuters, and shopping, restaurants, and a park are nearby. Welcome Home!