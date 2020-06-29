Rent Calculator
5558 Creekridge Drive
5558 Creekridge Drive
5558 Creekridge Drive
No Longer Available
5558 Creekridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Nice House! All Hard Floor. Central Location. 4 Beds 3 Baths. 2 Story House Ready to Move In. New Appliances.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 5558 Creekridge Drive have any available units?
5558 Creekridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5558 Creekridge Drive have?
Some of 5558 Creekridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5558 Creekridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5558 Creekridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5558 Creekridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5558 Creekridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5558 Creekridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5558 Creekridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5558 Creekridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5558 Creekridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5558 Creekridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5558 Creekridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5558 Creekridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5558 Creekridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5558 Creekridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5558 Creekridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
