Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5524 Royal Meadow Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:11 PM

5524 Royal Meadow Lane

5524 Royal Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5524 Royal Meadow Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Nice 2 spacious 2 story. Ready for move in on August 1. Gameroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Master downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 Royal Meadow Lane have any available units?
5524 Royal Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5524 Royal Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5524 Royal Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 Royal Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Royal Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Royal Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5524 Royal Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5524 Royal Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5524 Royal Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 5524 Royal Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 Royal Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Royal Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5524 Royal Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5524 Royal Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5524 Royal Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Royal Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5524 Royal Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

