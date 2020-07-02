All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:26 AM

5518 Safari Trail

5518 Safari Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5518 Safari Trail, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Safari Trail have any available units?
5518 Safari Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5518 Safari Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Safari Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Safari Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5518 Safari Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5518 Safari Trail offer parking?
No, 5518 Safari Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5518 Safari Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Safari Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Safari Trail have a pool?
No, 5518 Safari Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Safari Trail have accessible units?
No, 5518 Safari Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Safari Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 Safari Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Safari Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5518 Safari Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

