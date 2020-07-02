Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5517 Maplewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5517 Maplewood Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:36 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5517 Maplewood Street
5517 Maplewood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5517 Maplewood Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super cute home close to schools, shopping and highway. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with big backyard. Fridge, washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5517 Maplewood Street have any available units?
5517 Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5517 Maplewood Street have?
Some of 5517 Maplewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5517 Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Maplewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5517 Maplewood Street offer parking?
No, 5517 Maplewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 5517 Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5517 Maplewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Maplewood Street have a pool?
No, 5517 Maplewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 5517 Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Maplewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center