Large duplex in a great location with outstanding schools. Spacious living room. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and has a nice sized bathroom with a walk in closet. Quick access to IH 20 and IH 287.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5428 Wild West Drive have any available units?
5428 Wild West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Wild West Drive have?
Some of 5428 Wild West Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Wild West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Wild West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.