5428 Wild West Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:39 AM

5428 Wild West Drive

5428 Wild West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5428 Wild West Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Large duplex in a great location with outstanding schools. Spacious living room. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and has a nice sized bathroom with a walk in closet. Quick access to IH 20 and IH 287.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Wild West Drive have any available units?
5428 Wild West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Wild West Drive have?
Some of 5428 Wild West Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Wild West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Wild West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Wild West Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Wild West Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5428 Wild West Drive offer parking?
No, 5428 Wild West Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5428 Wild West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Wild West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Wild West Drive have a pool?
No, 5428 Wild West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Wild West Drive have accessible units?
No, 5428 Wild West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Wild West Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 Wild West Drive has units with dishwashers.

