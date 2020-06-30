All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5316 Tamarack Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5316 Tamarack Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5316 Tamarack Court

5316 Tamarack Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5316 Tamarack Court, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained, Remodeled home in Nice S. Arlington neighborhood! Granite counter top, ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, living and baths, covered patio, beautiful landscaping in front and backyard, storage shed, and more! Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Tamarack Court have any available units?
5316 Tamarack Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Tamarack Court have?
Some of 5316 Tamarack Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Tamarack Court currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Tamarack Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Tamarack Court pet-friendly?
No, 5316 Tamarack Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5316 Tamarack Court offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Tamarack Court offers parking.
Does 5316 Tamarack Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Tamarack Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Tamarack Court have a pool?
No, 5316 Tamarack Court does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Tamarack Court have accessible units?
No, 5316 Tamarack Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Tamarack Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 Tamarack Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center