5316 Tamarack Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained, Remodeled home in Nice S. Arlington neighborhood! Granite counter top, ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, living and baths, covered patio, beautiful landscaping in front and backyard, storage shed, and more! Must See!