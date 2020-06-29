All apartments in Arlington
5311 LIVER MORE Drive
5311 LIVER MORE Drive

5311 Livermore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5311 Livermore Dr, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY MOVE IN READY. updated home with FANTASTIC layout. 3 beds, 2 bath in Mansfield ISD! Palestine driveway, stone accents to entryway, bright with GORGEOUS bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 LIVER MORE Drive have any available units?
5311 LIVER MORE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 LIVER MORE Drive have?
Some of 5311 LIVER MORE Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 LIVER MORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5311 LIVER MORE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 LIVER MORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5311 LIVER MORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5311 LIVER MORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5311 LIVER MORE Drive offers parking.
Does 5311 LIVER MORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 LIVER MORE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 LIVER MORE Drive have a pool?
No, 5311 LIVER MORE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5311 LIVER MORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5311 LIVER MORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 LIVER MORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 LIVER MORE Drive has units with dishwashers.

