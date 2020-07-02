Rent Calculator
5308 Yaupon Drive
5308 Yaupon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5308 Yaupon Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice three bedroom and two bath home. Includes living area with fireplace. Separate dining room. New paint and flooring through out home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5308 Yaupon Drive have any available units?
5308 Yaupon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 5308 Yaupon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Yaupon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Yaupon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Yaupon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5308 Yaupon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Yaupon Drive offers parking.
Does 5308 Yaupon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Yaupon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Yaupon Drive have a pool?
No, 5308 Yaupon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Yaupon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5308 Yaupon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Yaupon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Yaupon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Yaupon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Yaupon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
