All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 526 lemon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
526 lemon Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:58 AM

526 lemon Drive

526 Lemon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

526 Lemon Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet and Safe neighborhood with great Neighbors! Convenient location in the heart of DFW. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings make this home feel larger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 lemon Drive have any available units?
526 lemon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 526 lemon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
526 lemon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 lemon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 526 lemon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 526 lemon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 526 lemon Drive offers parking.
Does 526 lemon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 lemon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 lemon Drive have a pool?
No, 526 lemon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 526 lemon Drive have accessible units?
No, 526 lemon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 526 lemon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 lemon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 lemon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 lemon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center