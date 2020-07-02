Rent Calculator
526 lemon Drive
526 Lemon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
526 Lemon Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet and Safe neighborhood with great Neighbors! Convenient location in the heart of DFW. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings make this home feel larger.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 526 lemon Drive have any available units?
526 lemon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 526 lemon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
526 lemon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 lemon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 526 lemon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 526 lemon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 526 lemon Drive offers parking.
Does 526 lemon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 lemon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 lemon Drive have a pool?
No, 526 lemon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 526 lemon Drive have accessible units?
No, 526 lemon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 526 lemon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 lemon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 lemon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 lemon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
