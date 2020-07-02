All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 25 2020 at 3:59 AM

5211 Manhassett Drive

5211 Manhassett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5211 Manhassett Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Manhassett Community

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house and peaceful neighborhood. very convenient to I 20 and 360. Shopping area nearly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Manhassett Drive have any available units?
5211 Manhassett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 Manhassett Drive have?
Some of 5211 Manhassett Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Manhassett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Manhassett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Manhassett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5211 Manhassett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5211 Manhassett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5211 Manhassett Drive offers parking.
Does 5211 Manhassett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Manhassett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Manhassett Drive have a pool?
No, 5211 Manhassett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Manhassett Drive have accessible units?
No, 5211 Manhassett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Manhassett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5211 Manhassett Drive has units with dishwashers.

