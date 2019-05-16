All apartments in Arlington
5209 Livermore Drive

5209 Livermore Drive
Location

5209 Livermore Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally remodeled with new wood floor and carpeting, counter tops and paint. ONE LARGE LIVING AREA WITH VAULTED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, BRICK FIREPLACE, LARGE SECONDARY ROOM SIZES, NICELY LANDSCAPED YARD, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 Livermore Drive have any available units?
5209 Livermore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 Livermore Drive have?
Some of 5209 Livermore Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 Livermore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Livermore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Livermore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5209 Livermore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5209 Livermore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5209 Livermore Drive offers parking.
Does 5209 Livermore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Livermore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Livermore Drive have a pool?
No, 5209 Livermore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5209 Livermore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5209 Livermore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Livermore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 Livermore Drive has units with dishwashers.

