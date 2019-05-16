5209 Livermore Drive

Totally remodeled with new wood floor and carpeting, counter tops and paint. ONE LARGE LIVING AREA WITH VAULTED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, BRICK FIREPLACE, LARGE SECONDARY ROOM SIZES, NICELY LANDSCAPED YARD, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
