Arlington, TX
5208 Yucca Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 AM

5208 Yucca Drive

5208 Yucca Drive
Location

5208 Yucca Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN VERY DESIRABLE LOCATION.....VERY CLEAN...LAMINATE FLOORING, GOOD INTERIOR, 2 COVERED PARKINGS, NEW AC....MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Yucca Drive have any available units?
5208 Yucca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Yucca Drive have?
Some of 5208 Yucca Drive's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Yucca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Yucca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Yucca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Yucca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5208 Yucca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Yucca Drive offers parking.
Does 5208 Yucca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Yucca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Yucca Drive have a pool?
No, 5208 Yucca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Yucca Drive have accessible units?
No, 5208 Yucca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Yucca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Yucca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

