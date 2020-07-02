All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5203 Livermore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5203 Livermore Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 2:48 AM

5203 Livermore Drive

5203 Livermore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5203 Livermore Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful cozy house, with high ceilings and wood laminate floors. This house feels light and airy with nice neutral colors and big open living space. The backyard is a nice space to entertain that has been landscaped for the occasion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Livermore Drive have any available units?
5203 Livermore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 Livermore Drive have?
Some of 5203 Livermore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 Livermore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Livermore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Livermore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5203 Livermore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5203 Livermore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5203 Livermore Drive offers parking.
Does 5203 Livermore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Livermore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Livermore Drive have a pool?
No, 5203 Livermore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Livermore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5203 Livermore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Livermore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 Livermore Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center