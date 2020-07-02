Beautiful cozy house, with high ceilings and wood laminate floors. This house feels light and airy with nice neutral colors and big open living space. The backyard is a nice space to entertain that has been landscaped for the occasion.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5203 Livermore Drive have any available units?
5203 Livermore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 Livermore Drive have?
Some of 5203 Livermore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 Livermore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Livermore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.