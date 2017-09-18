All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 520 Norwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
520 Norwood Place
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:34 PM

520 Norwood Place

520 Norwood Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

520 Norwood Pl, Arlington, TX 76013
Norwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled and beautiful spacious place to call home- new windows, new appliances, all new tile flooring throughout living and dining areas, new carpet, tubs, quartz counters, A LOT of new. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 1 car garage and 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 20 homes, walk to restaurants, grocery store and park. Central DFW location. Balcony off master, small fenced area for private patio off living, dry bar, large master bedroom with large closet & plenty of storage throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Norwood Place have any available units?
520 Norwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Norwood Place have?
Some of 520 Norwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Norwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
520 Norwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Norwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 520 Norwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 520 Norwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 520 Norwood Place offers parking.
Does 520 Norwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Norwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Norwood Place have a pool?
No, 520 Norwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 520 Norwood Place have accessible units?
No, 520 Norwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Norwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Norwood Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center