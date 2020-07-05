Rent Calculator
515 Zachum Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
515 Zachum Drive
515 Zachum Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
515 Zachum Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 Zachum Drive have any available units?
515 Zachum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 515 Zachum Drive have?
Some of 515 Zachum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 515 Zachum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Zachum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Zachum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 515 Zachum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 515 Zachum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 Zachum Drive offers parking.
Does 515 Zachum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Zachum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Zachum Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Zachum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Zachum Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Zachum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Zachum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Zachum Drive has units with dishwashers.
