512 Kingscote Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.Stunning family home with professional landscaping. Shaded private backyard with patio & privacy fence. Owner pays HOA Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=JAD5GiiGtg&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com