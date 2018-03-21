All apartments in Arlington
512 Kingscote Ct
512 Kingscote Ct

512 Kingscote Court · No Longer Available
Location

512 Kingscote Court, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.Stunning family home with professional landscaping. Shaded private backyard with patio & privacy fence. Owner pays HOA Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=JAD5GiiGtg&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Kingscote Ct have any available units?
512 Kingscote Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 512 Kingscote Ct currently offering any rent specials?
512 Kingscote Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Kingscote Ct pet-friendly?
No, 512 Kingscote Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 512 Kingscote Ct offer parking?
No, 512 Kingscote Ct does not offer parking.
Does 512 Kingscote Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Kingscote Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Kingscote Ct have a pool?
No, 512 Kingscote Ct does not have a pool.
Does 512 Kingscote Ct have accessible units?
No, 512 Kingscote Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Kingscote Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Kingscote Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Kingscote Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Kingscote Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

