Arlington, TX
5111 Bridgewater Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

5111 Bridgewater Drive

5111 Bridgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5111 Bridgewater Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,627 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Bridgewater Drive have any available units?
5111 Bridgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5111 Bridgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Bridgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Bridgewater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5111 Bridgewater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5111 Bridgewater Drive offer parking?
No, 5111 Bridgewater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5111 Bridgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 Bridgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Bridgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 5111 Bridgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5111 Bridgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5111 Bridgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Bridgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 Bridgewater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 Bridgewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 Bridgewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

