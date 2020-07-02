All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 29 2019 at 4:10 PM

5110 River Ridge Road

5110 River Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5110 River Ridge Road, Arlington, TX 76017
Wimbledon

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 4 bed, 3.1 bath, 2,430 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 River Ridge Road have any available units?
5110 River Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 River Ridge Road have?
Some of 5110 River Ridge Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 River Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5110 River Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 River Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5110 River Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 5110 River Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 5110 River Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 5110 River Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 River Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 River Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 5110 River Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5110 River Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5110 River Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 River Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 River Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

