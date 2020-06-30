All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:40 AM

511 Crowley Dr 511

511 Crowley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

511 Crowley Rd, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bed two bath in Arlington - Property Id: 135426

Two bedroom two bath
Duplex in Arlington Tx.
New laminate and carpet.
Fresh paint.
Covered parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135426p
Property Id 135426

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Crowley Dr 511 have any available units?
511 Crowley Dr 511 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Crowley Dr 511 have?
Some of 511 Crowley Dr 511's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Crowley Dr 511 currently offering any rent specials?
511 Crowley Dr 511 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Crowley Dr 511 pet-friendly?
No, 511 Crowley Dr 511 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 511 Crowley Dr 511 offer parking?
Yes, 511 Crowley Dr 511 offers parking.
Does 511 Crowley Dr 511 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Crowley Dr 511 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Crowley Dr 511 have a pool?
No, 511 Crowley Dr 511 does not have a pool.
Does 511 Crowley Dr 511 have accessible units?
No, 511 Crowley Dr 511 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Crowley Dr 511 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Crowley Dr 511 has units with dishwashers.

