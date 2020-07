Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Rare BASEMENT home within walking distance to Martin High. Large home and fenced backyard in the Martin, Young and JB Little School District; 3 bedrooms including the master are on the main floor plus one large bedroom and bathroom in the finished basement. New carpet in the master and fresh paint in kitchen and living room. Most of the home is carpet-free. Great back deck overlooking the nice sized backyard with grass and trees.