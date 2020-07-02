All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:01 AM

5107 Chinaberry Drive

5107 Chinaberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Chinaberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Chinaberry Drive have any available units?
5107 Chinaberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Chinaberry Drive have?
Some of 5107 Chinaberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Chinaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Chinaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Chinaberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Chinaberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5107 Chinaberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5107 Chinaberry Drive offers parking.
Does 5107 Chinaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Chinaberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Chinaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 5107 Chinaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Chinaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5107 Chinaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Chinaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 Chinaberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

