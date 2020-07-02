All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 24 2019 at 4:49 PM

5104 Haddonstone Drive

5104 Haddonstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Haddonstone Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath, 3855 sq. ft., 2 story home in Arlington, TX! Open and Spacious floorplan. Huge island kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area, formal dining room and formal living room. Family room features cozy stone fireplace. Oversized master suite features dual sinks and luxurious separate tub/shower. Additional features include but not limited to game room, vaulted ceilings, and a huge backyard!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Haddonstone Drive have any available units?
5104 Haddonstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Haddonstone Drive have?
Some of 5104 Haddonstone Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Haddonstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Haddonstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Haddonstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5104 Haddonstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5104 Haddonstone Drive offer parking?
No, 5104 Haddonstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5104 Haddonstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Haddonstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Haddonstone Drive have a pool?
No, 5104 Haddonstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Haddonstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5104 Haddonstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Haddonstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5104 Haddonstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

