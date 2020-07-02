5104 Haddonstone Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath, 3855 sq. ft., 2 story home in Arlington, TX! Open and Spacious floorplan. Huge island kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area, formal dining room and formal living room. Family room features cozy stone fireplace. Oversized master suite features dual sinks and luxurious separate tub/shower. Additional features include but not limited to game room, vaulted ceilings, and a huge backyard!



HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.