5102 Bonneville Drive

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WONT LAST LONG!! Lovely 3-2-2 with wood burning fireplace. Large corner lot with Mature trees in well established neighborhood. Backyard features a detached wood storage building. Spacious Living Room with vaulted ceilings. Brand new Central Air conditioning and Heating system ( March 2019). Walking distance to DITTO ELEMENTARY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
