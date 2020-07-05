All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:42 AM

5102 Bonneville Drive

5102 Bonneville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5102 Bonneville Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WONT LAST LONG!! Lovely 3-2-2 with wood burning fireplace. Large corner lot with Mature trees in well established neighborhood. Backyard features a detached wood storage building. Spacious Living Room with vaulted ceilings. Brand new Central Air conditioning and Heating system ( March 2019). Walking distance to DITTO ELEMENTARY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Bonneville Drive have any available units?
5102 Bonneville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Bonneville Drive have?
Some of 5102 Bonneville Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Bonneville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Bonneville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Bonneville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5102 Bonneville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5102 Bonneville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Bonneville Drive offers parking.
Does 5102 Bonneville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Bonneville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Bonneville Drive have a pool?
No, 5102 Bonneville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Bonneville Drive have accessible units?
No, 5102 Bonneville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Bonneville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 Bonneville Drive has units with dishwashers.

