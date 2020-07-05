5102 Bonneville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WONT LAST LONG!! Lovely 3-2-2 with wood burning fireplace. Large corner lot with Mature trees in well established neighborhood. Backyard features a detached wood storage building. Spacious Living Room with vaulted ceilings. Brand new Central Air conditioning and Heating system ( March 2019). Walking distance to DITTO ELEMENTARY.