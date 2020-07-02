All apartments in Arlington
510 Durham Drive

Location

510 Durham Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Durham Drive have any available units?
510 Durham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 510 Durham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Durham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Durham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Durham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 510 Durham Drive offer parking?
No, 510 Durham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 510 Durham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Durham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Durham Drive have a pool?
No, 510 Durham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 510 Durham Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Durham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Durham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Durham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Durham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Durham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

