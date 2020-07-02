509 Hemlock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Take a tour of this stunning, recently updated 3 bedroom and two bathroom home in Arlington,

TX. Call us today for more details! *Optional Amenities and fees:

Washer & Dryer,

Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,

Smart Lock feature

- Ask for details!

*Pet Policy: There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet and a $35 permonth pet rent, per pet, with a maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow, Pit bull or any combination of these breeds.