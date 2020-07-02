All apartments in Arlington
507 N Cooper Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 N Cooper Street

507 North Cooper Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 North Cooper Street, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled, ready to move in and an excellent location!!!! Act quick before it is gone . tenant to verity all the information contained .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 N Cooper Street have any available units?
507 N Cooper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 507 N Cooper Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 N Cooper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 N Cooper Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 N Cooper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 507 N Cooper Street offer parking?
No, 507 N Cooper Street does not offer parking.
Does 507 N Cooper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 N Cooper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 N Cooper Street have a pool?
No, 507 N Cooper Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 N Cooper Street have accessible units?
No, 507 N Cooper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 N Cooper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 N Cooper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 N Cooper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 N Cooper Street does not have units with air conditioning.

