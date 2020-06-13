507 Mesa Ridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom home by D.R. Horton. Designer color paint, open kitchen has an island with granite counter tops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliance, beautiful laminated floor throughout(see photos). No carpet in this house!! The spacious living room has a cozy corner fireplace. The 4th bedroom can be used as study or office. Large spacious backyard, community pool & playground, sidewalks, perfect home for your family in the desirable Mansfield ISD. Great neighborhood, and conveniently located to shopping and freeways. Move-In Ready!