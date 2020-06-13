All apartments in Arlington
507 Mesa Ridge Court
507 Mesa Ridge Court

507 Mesa Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

507 Mesa Ridge Court, Arlington, TX 76002
The Crossing at Ruidosa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom home by D.R. Horton. Designer color paint, open kitchen has an island with granite counter tops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliance, beautiful laminated floor throughout(see photos). No carpet in this house!! The spacious living room has a cozy corner fireplace. The 4th bedroom can be used as study or office. Large spacious backyard, community pool & playground, sidewalks, perfect home for your family in the desirable Mansfield ISD. Great neighborhood, and conveniently located to shopping and freeways. Move-In Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Mesa Ridge Court have any available units?
507 Mesa Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Mesa Ridge Court have?
Some of 507 Mesa Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Mesa Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
507 Mesa Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Mesa Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 507 Mesa Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 507 Mesa Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 507 Mesa Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 507 Mesa Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Mesa Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Mesa Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 507 Mesa Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 507 Mesa Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 507 Mesa Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Mesa Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Mesa Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

