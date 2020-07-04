All apartments in Arlington
507 Baylor Drive
507 Baylor Drive

507 Baylor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Baylor Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Baylor Drive have any available units?
507 Baylor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 507 Baylor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Baylor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Baylor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Baylor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 507 Baylor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Baylor Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Baylor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Baylor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Baylor Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Baylor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Baylor Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Baylor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Baylor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Baylor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Baylor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Baylor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

