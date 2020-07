Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Small home available for lease in South Arlington and looking for a tenant ASAP. Section 8 vouchers are not accepted. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No large dogs or aggressive breeds. New tenant must meet ALL of the following: credit score of at least 575, total gross monthly income of $4,125 and no criminal background. Minimum of a one year lease term. Home security deposit is $1,375.