Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:36 AM
5035 Toftrees Drive
5035 Toftrees Dr
·
No Longer Available
5035 Toftrees Dr, Arlington, TX 76016
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Great location private and secluded gated community. Front and back yard maintenance included
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 5035 Toftrees Drive have any available units?
5035 Toftrees Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5035 Toftrees Drive have?
Some of 5035 Toftrees Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5035 Toftrees Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Toftrees Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Toftrees Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5035 Toftrees Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5035 Toftrees Drive offer parking?
No, 5035 Toftrees Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5035 Toftrees Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 Toftrees Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Toftrees Drive have a pool?
No, 5035 Toftrees Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5035 Toftrees Drive have accessible units?
No, 5035 Toftrees Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Toftrees Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 Toftrees Drive has units with dishwashers.
