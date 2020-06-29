All apartments in Arlington
503 Southridge Ct
503 Southridge Ct

503 Southridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

503 Southridge Court, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Southridge Ct have any available units?
503 Southridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Southridge Ct have?
Some of 503 Southridge Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Southridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
503 Southridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Southridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Southridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 503 Southridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 503 Southridge Ct offers parking.
Does 503 Southridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Southridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Southridge Ct have a pool?
No, 503 Southridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 503 Southridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 503 Southridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Southridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Southridge Ct has units with dishwashers.

