503 Benedict Lane

Home is equipped with 2 living rooms, one could easily be transformed into a 4th bedroom or even a game room. Granite like counters, ceramic tile, black appliances. Utility room is very spacious, walk in closets, HUGE backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
