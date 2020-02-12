All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
503 Benedict Lane
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:52 AM

503 Benedict Lane

503 Benedict Lane · No Longer Available
Location

503 Benedict Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Home is equipped with 2 living rooms, one could easily be transformed into a 4th bedroom or even a game room. Granite like counters, ceramic tile, black appliances. Utility room is very spacious, walk in closets, HUGE backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Benedict Lane have any available units?
503 Benedict Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Benedict Lane have?
Some of 503 Benedict Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Benedict Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 Benedict Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Benedict Lane pet-friendly?
No, 503 Benedict Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 503 Benedict Lane offer parking?
No, 503 Benedict Lane does not offer parking.
Does 503 Benedict Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Benedict Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Benedict Lane have a pool?
No, 503 Benedict Lane does not have a pool.
Does 503 Benedict Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 Benedict Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Benedict Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Benedict Lane has units with dishwashers.

