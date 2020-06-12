All apartments in Arlington
501 Sandberry Street
501 Sandberry Street

501 Sandberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 Sandberry Street, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Sandberry Street have any available units?
501 Sandberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 501 Sandberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 Sandberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Sandberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Sandberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 Sandberry Street offer parking?
No, 501 Sandberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 Sandberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Sandberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Sandberry Street have a pool?
No, 501 Sandberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 Sandberry Street have accessible units?
No, 501 Sandberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Sandberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Sandberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Sandberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Sandberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.

