Perfect location, wonderful neighbor's and a nice cozy home. Open concept kitchen , living area and dinning. Master faces backyard, with a X large closet. Neutral paint inside, covered patio . Not accepting pet or housing vouchers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5007 Vaquero Drive have any available units?
5007 Vaquero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 Vaquero Drive have?
Some of 5007 Vaquero Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Vaquero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Vaquero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Vaquero Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Vaquero Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Vaquero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Vaquero Drive offers parking.
Does 5007 Vaquero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Vaquero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Vaquero Drive have a pool?
No, 5007 Vaquero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Vaquero Drive have accessible units?
No, 5007 Vaquero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Vaquero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 Vaquero Drive has units with dishwashers.
