Beautiful custom 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with lots of natural light. Large living with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Master has 2 closets and master bathroom has been updated. Rear entry garage. Beautifully landscaped!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4918 Ridgeline Drive have any available units?
4918 Ridgeline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Ridgeline Drive have?
Some of 4918 Ridgeline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Ridgeline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Ridgeline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.