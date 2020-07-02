4918 Ridgeline Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful custom 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with lots of natural light. Large living with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Master has 2 closets and master bathroom has been updated. Rear entry garage. Beautifully landscaped!