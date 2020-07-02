All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:18 AM

4918 Ridgeline Drive

4918 Ridgeline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Ridgeline Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful custom 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with lots of natural light. Large living with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Master has 2 closets and master bathroom has been updated. Rear entry garage. Beautifully landscaped!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Ridgeline Drive have any available units?
4918 Ridgeline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Ridgeline Drive have?
Some of 4918 Ridgeline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Ridgeline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Ridgeline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Ridgeline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Ridgeline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4918 Ridgeline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Ridgeline Drive offers parking.
Does 4918 Ridgeline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Ridgeline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Ridgeline Drive have a pool?
No, 4918 Ridgeline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Ridgeline Drive have accessible units?
No, 4918 Ridgeline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Ridgeline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Ridgeline Drive has units with dishwashers.

