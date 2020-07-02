All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:41 PM

4907 Sagebrush Court

4907 Sagebrush Court · No Longer Available
Location

4907 Sagebrush Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Unique 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,548 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Wood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen with white cabinets and spacious island. Gorgeous fireplace in the living room. Master bath with double sink. Huge backyard with patio, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Sagebrush Court have any available units?
4907 Sagebrush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4907 Sagebrush Court have?
Some of 4907 Sagebrush Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Sagebrush Court currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Sagebrush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Sagebrush Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4907 Sagebrush Court is pet friendly.
Does 4907 Sagebrush Court offer parking?
No, 4907 Sagebrush Court does not offer parking.
Does 4907 Sagebrush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 Sagebrush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Sagebrush Court have a pool?
No, 4907 Sagebrush Court does not have a pool.
Does 4907 Sagebrush Court have accessible units?
No, 4907 Sagebrush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Sagebrush Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4907 Sagebrush Court does not have units with dishwashers.

