4900 Ridgeline Drive

4900 Ridgeline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Ridgeline Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee and the admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,920 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Ridgeline Drive have any available units?
4900 Ridgeline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Ridgeline Drive have?
Some of 4900 Ridgeline Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Ridgeline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Ridgeline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Ridgeline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Ridgeline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Ridgeline Drive offer parking?
No, 4900 Ridgeline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Ridgeline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Ridgeline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Ridgeline Drive have a pool?
No, 4900 Ridgeline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Ridgeline Drive have accessible units?
No, 4900 Ridgeline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Ridgeline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Ridgeline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

