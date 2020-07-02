All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4820 Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4820 Crest Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:41 PM

4820 Crest Drive

4820 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4820 Crest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Crest Drive have any available units?
4820 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4820 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 4820 Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4820 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 4820 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4820 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center