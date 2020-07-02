All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4812 Waxwing Drive

4812 Waxwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Waxwing Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,364 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4708518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Waxwing Drive have any available units?
4812 Waxwing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Waxwing Drive have?
Some of 4812 Waxwing Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Waxwing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Waxwing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Waxwing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 Waxwing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4812 Waxwing Drive offer parking?
No, 4812 Waxwing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4812 Waxwing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Waxwing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Waxwing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4812 Waxwing Drive has a pool.
Does 4812 Waxwing Drive have accessible units?
No, 4812 Waxwing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Waxwing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Waxwing Drive has units with dishwashers.

