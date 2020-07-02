All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:27 PM

4809 Springsong Lane

4809 Springsong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4809 Springsong Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very attractive 3-2-1 with split bedroom floorplan, newer paint, Low E windows, extra attic insulation, granite counters in kitchen, smooth top stove, upgraded lights and fans, large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Springsong Lane have any available units?
4809 Springsong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 Springsong Lane have?
Some of 4809 Springsong Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Springsong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Springsong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Springsong Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4809 Springsong Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4809 Springsong Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Springsong Lane offers parking.
Does 4809 Springsong Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Springsong Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Springsong Lane have a pool?
No, 4809 Springsong Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Springsong Lane have accessible units?
No, 4809 Springsong Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Springsong Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Springsong Lane has units with dishwashers.

