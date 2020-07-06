All apartments in Arlington
4732 Lennon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4732 Lennon Avenue, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,154 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Lennon Avenue have any available units?
4732 Lennon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 Lennon Avenue have?
Some of 4732 Lennon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Lennon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Lennon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Lennon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4732 Lennon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4732 Lennon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Lennon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4732 Lennon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 Lennon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Lennon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4732 Lennon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Lennon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4732 Lennon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Lennon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 Lennon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

