Home
Arlington, TX
4714 Lennon Avenue
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4714 Lennon Avenue
4714 Lennon Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4714 Lennon Avenue, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE5039269)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have any available units?
4714 Lennon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 4714 Lennon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Lennon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Lennon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue offer parking?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
