All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4714 Lennon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4714 Lennon Avenue
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:35 AM

4714 Lennon Avenue

4714 Lennon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4714 Lennon Avenue, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5039269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have any available units?
4714 Lennon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4714 Lennon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Lennon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Lennon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue offer parking?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Lennon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Lennon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center