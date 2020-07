Amenities

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home is located in a gated community. Kitchen has granite countertops and has stainless steel Gas range, Stainless steel dishwasher. Large downstairs living room has a gas fireplace. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has large master bath with 2 sinks shower and garden tub with large walk in closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. This is a beautiful home located in a gated community.

No Aggressive breeds of dogs!