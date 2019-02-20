All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4704 Green Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4704 Green Hollow Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:34 AM

4704 Green Hollow Drive

4704 Green Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4704 Green Hollow Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Green Hollow Drive have any available units?
4704 Green Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4704 Green Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Green Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Green Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Green Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Green Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 4704 Green Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4704 Green Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Green Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Green Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 4704 Green Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Green Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4704 Green Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Green Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Green Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 Green Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4704 Green Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center