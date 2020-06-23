Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4615 SAUSALITO Drive
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4615 SAUSALITO Drive
4615 Sausalito Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4615 Sausalito Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome, one story with wbfp, l living and l dining. Refrigerator is included. WDC off the kitchen with shelving. Move in ready. Pictures coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4615 SAUSALITO Drive have any available units?
4615 SAUSALITO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4615 SAUSALITO Drive have?
Some of 4615 SAUSALITO Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4615 SAUSALITO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4615 SAUSALITO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 SAUSALITO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4615 SAUSALITO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4615 SAUSALITO Drive offer parking?
No, 4615 SAUSALITO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4615 SAUSALITO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 SAUSALITO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 SAUSALITO Drive have a pool?
No, 4615 SAUSALITO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4615 SAUSALITO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4615 SAUSALITO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 SAUSALITO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 SAUSALITO Drive has units with dishwashers.
