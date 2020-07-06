All apartments in Arlington
4611 Sausalito Drive

4611 Sausalito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Sausalito Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Agent is owner. Lawn mowing included. Great 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex with luxury vinyl plank flooring through out. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Fridge is non repairable item. Rear entry 2 car garage. *Information here in deemed reliable but not guaranteed* AGENTS SEE DOCUMENT STORAGE FOR REQUIRED FORMS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Sausalito Drive have any available units?
4611 Sausalito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Sausalito Drive have?
Some of 4611 Sausalito Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Sausalito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Sausalito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Sausalito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Sausalito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4611 Sausalito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Sausalito Drive offers parking.
Does 4611 Sausalito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Sausalito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Sausalito Drive have a pool?
No, 4611 Sausalito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Sausalito Drive have accessible units?
No, 4611 Sausalito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Sausalito Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 Sausalito Drive has units with dishwashers.

