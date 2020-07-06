4611 Sausalito Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Agent is owner. Lawn mowing included. Great 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex with luxury vinyl plank flooring through out. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Fridge is non repairable item. Rear entry 2 car garage. *Information here in deemed reliable but not guaranteed* AGENTS SEE DOCUMENT STORAGE FOR REQUIRED FORMS*