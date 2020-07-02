Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4611 Oak Club Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:38 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4611 Oak Club Drive
4611 Oak Club Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4611 Oak Club Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3bed 2 bath townhome. New carpet on second level. Tile floors on first level. Granite in kitchen. Sunroom, wood deck, balcony. Ready now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4611 Oak Club Drive have any available units?
4611 Oak Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4611 Oak Club Drive have?
Some of 4611 Oak Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4611 Oak Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Oak Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Oak Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Oak Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4611 Oak Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Oak Club Drive offers parking.
Does 4611 Oak Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Oak Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Oak Club Drive have a pool?
No, 4611 Oak Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Oak Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 4611 Oak Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Oak Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 Oak Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
