Arlington, TX
4609 Sausalito Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

4609 Sausalito Drive

4609 Sausalito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Sausalito Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AGENT IS OWNER**Great 2 bedroom and 2 full bath with many recent updates. *No Pets* 2 car maximum*. Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed* AGENTS SEE DOCUMENT STORAGE FOR REQUIRED PAPERWORK*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Sausalito Drive have any available units?
4609 Sausalito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Sausalito Drive have?
Some of 4609 Sausalito Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Sausalito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Sausalito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Sausalito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Sausalito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4609 Sausalito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Sausalito Drive offers parking.
Does 4609 Sausalito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Sausalito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Sausalito Drive have a pool?
No, 4609 Sausalito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Sausalito Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609 Sausalito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Sausalito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 Sausalito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

