All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4608 Fernwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4608 Fernwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4608 Fernwood Drive

4608 Fernwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4608 Fernwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Beautiful Home on Cul-de-sac
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,222 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a

(RLNE4766736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Fernwood Drive have any available units?
4608 Fernwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Fernwood Drive have?
Some of 4608 Fernwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Fernwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Fernwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Fernwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Fernwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Fernwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Fernwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4608 Fernwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Fernwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Fernwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4608 Fernwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4608 Fernwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 Fernwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Fernwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Fernwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center